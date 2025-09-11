Patrick Mahomes gets honest about whether rewatching Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to Eagles hit him emotionally

The Kansas City Chiefs fell short in their three-peat bid after a defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reflected on the loss ahead of the Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles on Sunday.Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has been an integral part of the franchise's success over the last five years and the Super Bowl game against the Eagles was one of the rare occasions when the Kansas City quarterback failed to deliver.When asked about the emotional aspect of rewatching the game, Mahomes said it's &quot;informational&quot; now as the emotions go away after a week of the defeat.&quot;I'll watch every game out there, so you have to learn from it,&quot; Mahomes said. &quot;I mean, it sucks that you lose the game, but in order to progress and to be better next time, you have to watch and learn from it... I think it's just more informational. I mean, you the emotion kind of happens for about a week after the game.&quot;At the end of the day, you're going to have failures in this league. It's about how you respond to those failures. And that's something that's that's important to anyone's career. But for me, I got to continue to push to be even better, so that I don't make that those same mistakes whenever I get the opportunity to again.&quot;Patrick Mahomes trying to learn from his mistakes ahead of Super Bowl rematch against EaglesPatrick Mahomes acknowledged that he had opportunities to punish the Eagles in their last meeting but credited Philadelphia for disrupting his timing, something the Chiefs quarterback is trying to learn from ahead of Sunday's clash.&quot;They had a great game plan,&quot; Mahomes said. &quot;They played hard and did a great job of disrupting my timing, and so I have to learn from that, find ways to get the ball out of my hand.&quot;And then when the opportunities are there — I think that’s something I did miss early in the game, is there were opportunities to make plays, and you got to make those plays because if you don’t, they’re not going to allow those opportunities again.”The Chiefs started the season with a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil last week, making the game against the Eagles a significant contest for Kansas City.