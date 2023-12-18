Patrick Mahomes "gets himself in trouble," former Broncos QB argues

Patrick Mahomes remains the most talented quarterback in the NFL in the minds of most fans. However, his level of talent has opened him up to a unique pitfall in his game, as one former Broncos quarterback has claimed. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Chris Simms threw a critique Patrick Mahomes' way. Here's how he put it on Monday's show:

"[00:09:24] His only problem is he's so freakin talented that sometimes he might leave a completion or something surgical on the field because he goes, 'Wait, we're stalling out here a little bit.'"

Simms continued outlining Mahomes' incorrect thought process:

"'There's a guy open underneath for six or seven yards, but we haven't moved the ball the last few drives. Let me try to hit one for 30 right here' and that's where he gets himself in trouble. He's done that a little bit this year. [00:09:54]"

Patrick Mahomes is on deck to clinch surprising career bests and worsts

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't have Tyreek Hill anymore, but No. 15 has a chance this weekend to throw for more touchdown passes than another year in his career.

In 2019, he threw for 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. On December 18th, 2023, he had thrown for 25 touchdowns with three games left to play.

Additionally, even though talk has raged around the country about his wide receiver problems, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is on pace to have the highest completion percentage of his career. At the time of writing, he has a 67.4% completion rate, which edges out his completion percentage from 2022 (67.1%).

That said, all is not sunshine and rainbows for Travis Kelce's quarterback. Unless he goes the rest of the season without throwing an interception, Mahomes will set a career high in interceptions and a career low in passer rating.

His 13 interceptions tie the total from 2021. Meanwhile, his 93.2 passer rating currently sits 5.3 points below his career-worst from 2021 (98.5).

With three games still to go and the quarterback sitting on the brink of locking in some improvements to his career stat lines and some blemishes, he has the opportunity to help or hurt his defense of the year's performance. Will he clean up his statistics or crumble into unprecedented territory?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.