Tom Brady accomplished more than any other quarterback in NFL history on his way to being the consensus GOAT. He also smashed all concepts of a player's performances declining as they grow older. He played at a high level into his mid-40s and consistently remained a contender to win NFL MVP awards and Super Bowl rings.

His unprecedented run has surely sparked some speculation around the NFL that other players can also find the same success in the later stages of their careers. Patrick Mahomes recently acknowledged this idea during an interview with Time. He praised Brady's greatness in his statement and pointed just how difficult it would be to replicate his longevity.

The Time article outlined:

"Brady made playing until middle age look way too easy. 'Tom's skewed people's brains on how hard that is to do because of how well he took care of his body,'" Mahomes said. "'So I'm about to make sure that I get rid of this dad bod if I want to play to 45.'"

Tom Brady has always been notorious for being fanatical about all of his routines, including his fitness, nutrition, preparation, sleep schedule, and more. He patented the TB12 Method, which encompasses his lifestyle, focused on strict regiments centered around playbility and clean eating.

The legendary quarterback is proof that his system works as he obsessively followed it and produced unprecedented results. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 44 years old, he led all players with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns on his way to a runner-up finish for the NFL MVP award. The year before, he won his seventh Super Bowl ring and 10th conference championship.

While there is obviously nothing left to prove, as Brady already holds just about every possible NFL record, he may not even be quite done yet. He will be 47 years old when the 2024 NFL season kicks off, but he could still have one more run left in him.

Tom Brady unretirement rumors

Ever since retiring prior to the 2023 NFL season, Tom Brady has been insistent that he has no plans of making a comeback. That may have changed following his recent statements during an appearance on the Deep Cut podcast. He was directly asked if he would ever consider unretiring in the right situation, to which he responded that he's "not opposed" to the possibilty.

It's unclear at this point how realistic he was being about the speculative answer, but the fact that he said it is a change in his usual approach to the question. He has been asked this many times before and been dismissive of the idea, so it's interesting that he now says that it's not completely outside of the realm of possibilities.

