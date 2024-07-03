Before the start of last season, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the team. At the time, many were skeptical about the Giants paying Jones $40 million a season and making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Last season, Jones played like he wasn't worth the contract. Jones started in six games for the Giants last season, going 1-5 as the starter.

In the six games he played, he completed a career-high 67.5 percent of passes but only threw for 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jones suffered his first injury of the season in Week 5, against the Miami Dolphins, when he left the field with a neck injury. He returned in Week 8, against the Raiders, before tearing an ACL and missing the rest of the season.

With there being chatter of the Giants potentially moving on from Jones this off-season, they decided to not draft a QB with their top 10 pick. They have declared their commitment to Jones this season.

In last night's first episode of Hard Knocks, Giants general manager Joe Schoen backed Jones. He went to the extent of saying that even Patrick Mahomes wouldn't have had a successful season with their offensive line.

"In Miami, we had three f**king practice squad guys playing for us. Nobody can f**king…, like you could have f***ing Patrick Mahomes and he wouldn’t be able to f**kin win behind that (offensive line.) I am not giving up on him."

Could the New York Giants move on from Daniel Jones after the 2024-25 season?

Daniel Jones during New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts

Of Daniel Jones' $160 million contract, only $92 million is guaranteed, meaning the New York Giants could get out of his deal and move on at the end of this season. Releasing Jones after the 2024 season would leave only $22.2 million in dead cap space for the Giants.

Jones will be entering the sixth year of his NFL career this season. He's only led the Giants to one playoff appearance thus far and has only won one game in the postseason.

He has a 22-36-1 career record and has thrown for 12,512 yards, 62 touchdowns, 40 interceptions and has also added 1,914 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

This season, both Daniel Jones and head coach Brian Daboll could be on the hot seat if the Giants don't make the postseason.

