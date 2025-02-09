Patrick Mahomes gives a bold response to Tom Brady if he wins Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes has left his compatriots behind and many think that his competition is now with Tom Brady. The GOAT quarterback won seven Super Bowls; six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' star already has three and is going for his fourth straight championship win. If he wins the match against the Eagles tonight, it will be his third-straight ring, which is something even the retired legend did not accomplish.

Fox is broadcasting Super Bowl LIX and Tom Brady is an analyst there. He sat down for an interview with Patrick Mahomes before the action began on the field. He began by saying nobody will be happier than him if the Kansas City star wins another ring tonight because he knows how tough it is to win rings. He said,

"People say all the time, well, what if Patrick wins this fourth and I'm like, there's nobody that would be happier than me, because I appreciate how hard it is to do and to win four times before the age of 30. Unless you've done it, you're like, damn, like, this is really almost impossible to do. Has been impossible, let's say three championships."

Then he posed the question to Patrick Mahomes what it would mean for him if he won Super Bowl LIX. He asked,

"But imagine yourself Sunday night, you've won your fourth Super Bowl before the age of 30. Pete, first time in history, if there could be one word that could describe that feeling, if you get that job accomplished, what would it be?"

The Chiefs quarterback was not coy about what he was aiming for and replied,

"I would just say 'greatness.'"

Patrick Mahomes looking to get past the block that held up Tom Brady

Tom Brady won three Super Bowls and then went a decade before winning another one. He lost to the Giants twice in that period. The Patriots' win over the Seahawks finally broke that curse and began another era of dominance for New England. He knows first-hand how tough the fourth ring is even after winning multiple times before that.

If Patrick Mahomes gets his fourth, he will already be past that hump. The Chiefs' star has already cemented his status as a future Hall-of-Famer but his greatness will be burnished even further. It is something he himself admits and now it up to the Philadelphia Eagles to stop that from happening.

