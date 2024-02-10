Patrick Mahomes' half-sister Mia Randall "loves" sharing suite with Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes receives unlimited support from Kansas City Chiefs fans. The energy from his followers motivates him to perform at his best. But take away the cheers from the crowd, and his family’s support matters the most.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is his number-one supporter and rarely misses attending Chiefs games. At times, their children, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” III, are also at the games. Finally, the two-time NFL MVP’s parents make appearances in some games.

Randi Mahomes typically has the quarterback’s half-sister, Mia Randall, tag along with her. But aside from clapping for the two-time Super Bowl champion, attending Chiefs games comes with unexpected perks, like meeting Taylor Swift.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a February 9 episode of the “Got It From My Momma Podcast,” host Jennifer Vickery Smith asked the Mahomes matriarch:

“What is all of this like for her just tried to be a normal 12-year-old girl who happened to be in this suite with Taylor Swift?”

To which Patrick Mahomes’ mother responded:

“I cannot force her to take a picture. Well, she did take a picture with Taylor Swift only because Taylor said, ‘Mia, let's take a picture.’ She loves it. I do catch her here listening to Taylor Swift sometimes.”

Here’s Mia Randall’s photo with the 13-time Grammy Award winner, as shared on Instagram.

After that encounter, Randall had nothing but nice words about the world-renowned pop singer:

“But I will say she’s the most gracious sweet, like girl, like very personable, she’s like fun having a good time. Okay, you’ve really got a fan now just because you love my daughter who’s very shy, very quiet and very, you know, doesn’t like attention and she even make me feel good.”

Even Randi Mahomes posed for a photo with Travis Kelce’s partner.

Patrick Mahomes’ half-sister is also an athlete

Since Mia Randall loves sports, she wouldn’t miss Super Bowl 58, mainly because his brother has a chance to win his third Lombardi Trophy. However, it’s uncertain if she and her mother will be at a suite in Allegiant Stadium.

What’s known, though, is that she’s an accomplished athlete who engages in various disciplines. Aside from volleyball, Patrick Mahomes’ half-sister plays basketball, softball and tennis, among other sports.

She was born in July 2011 and has a 16-year gap with her quarterback brother. In an article by People Magazine’s Kelsie Gibson, Randi Mahomes revealed she gave birth to Mia two weeks before Patrick and Brittany Mahomes started dating.