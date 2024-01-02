"Patrick Mahomes is higher than an astronaut": Chiefs QB's NYE pic with Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift goes viral

Patrick Mahomes welcomed 2024 with a win for the Kansas City Chiefs and a stunning celebration with his wife Brittany, teammate Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift.

The group has been turning heads since Swift's first appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium in September, and fans are excited over Britanny Mahomes' budding friendship with Swift.

Naturally, Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve party clips and photos went viral, with the two couples posing side by side as they welcomed 2024. A few fans, however, couldn't help but notice Patrick Mahomes and how drunk the star quarterback apparently looked.

"Patrick Mahomes is higher than an astronaut," a fan wrote.

Another fan referenced Travis Kelce, who was wearing sunglasses:

"Pat is absolutely blasted. This is why you wear the sunglasses. Veteran move from Kelce."

Few users even joked about the NFL, wondering if the party snaps would call for a "mandatory drug test" from the league.

The family celebrated the New Year's Eve party together, with Swift joining in with Kelce.

Swift's NYE clip with Kelce has since gone viral, with the new couple dancing on the floor while sharing a kiss.

There has been plenty of focus on Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, with fans excited over Swift's interactions with Donna and Ed Kelce, along with her friendship with Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes is quite fond of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Over the past few months, Patrick Mahomes has made limited comments on Kelce and his romance with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback backs their privacy, revealing that he supports his friend.

However, in a conversation with CBS, Mahomes spoke a bit about Swift's friendship with his wife, Brittany.

"He started bringing Taylor around. We realized how cool of a person she was," Mahomes said. "So for us ... there's a couple of jokes here and there, at the beginning. But now it's just, she's Kingdom now. Part of the team.

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman."

Brittany and Swift often share a suite at the stadium of the Super Bowl champions, cheering for the Chiefs. Brittany has also hung out with Swift after games, meeting with the singer and her friends (Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, etc).