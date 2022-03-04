"Y'all didn't have to put me in that group like that" - Patrick Mahomes' hilarious reaction to his 40-yard dash clip

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes always finds himself in the news, and the same continues even after the season has ended.

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, in Indianapolis.

One of the most talked-about events of each Combine is the 40-yard dash. The NFL Network recently decided to have a little fun by superimposing the NFL Combine 40-yard dash time of quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2017) with that of Russell Wilson (2012), Marcus Mariota (2015), and Desmond Ridder (2022).

Mahomes had fun with the video, saying the following:

"Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that." 😂😂😂

The video showed Desmond Ridder finishing with 4.49 seconds, Mariota finishing with 4.52 seconds, and Wilson ending with 4.55 seconds.

Mahomes finished his 40-yard NFL Combine dash with 4.80 seconds.

Kansas City Chiefs fans are likely still happy with their team selecting the quarterback in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Can Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl next season?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

In 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs had a roller coaster of a season. The team began with a 3-4 record before winning eight consecutive games.

The Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, followed by a 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

But the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship game.

So just what will it take for the 2018 NFL MVP to get Kansas City back on top?

It all begins with the star quarterback, who threw for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. But the problem was that the former All-Pro quarterback tossed 13 interceptions, tied for 19th worst in the league.

There were times when Mahomes would appear unsure of his reads, as evidenced by the second-half collapse to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

The team led 21-3 in the first half, and they only mustered three more points for the rest of the game. They are now bringing back offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, so the hope is that the team can iron out the wrinkles that seemed to exist around Mahomes.

The Chiefs could also look to run more and take the pressure off of their franchise signal-caller. Another year for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire bodes well for the team, and veteran running back Jerick McKinnon was a revelation with his speed and shiftiness. The Chiefs should look to bring him back as a change of pace to keep defenses from placing eight defenders in coverage.

Edited by Piyush Bisht