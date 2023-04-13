If only Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning had overlapping careers in the AFC West.

While they never got to share a gridiron, the iconic Broncos quarterback did share what he thought about the Chiefs quarterback after it was revealed that Mahomes was named one of the top 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

The NFL legend wrote the following for Time Magazine:

"Patrick is setting new bars. All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he's also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game."

He continued, predicting that this was not a one-hit-wonder:

"And he understands his platform as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl-winning team. This won't be the last time you hear Patrick Mahomes identified that way."

Congratulations to @PatrickMahomes on being named to the 2023 #TIME100 List - @TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world.

Patrick Mahomes working to be second QB since 2010 to reach consecutive Super Bowls

Patrick Mahomes at Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

While the sky is clear and blue for the Chiefs quarterback, his mission is aimed higher than becoming one of the top 100 most influential people in the world.

He wants to become the greatest NFL player of all time, and the climb continues in 2023 with an opportunity to do what hasn't been done in decades.

With an appearance at the end of the 2023 season, he would join Tom Brady and Russell Wilson as the only quarterbacks to get to the Big Game in back-to-back years since 2010. If he were to win another championship, it would be the first time the NFL has crowned a repeat champion since 2004, when the Patriots did it with Tom Brady.

If he could somehow win the next two championships, it would be the first time in NFL history that a team has won three Super Bowls in succession.

According to Patriots media, the Green Bay Packers won the 1965 NFL title and then the first two Super Bowls.

