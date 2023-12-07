Patrick Mahomes injury update: Latest on Chiefs QB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is rarely in the news due to injury issues, as his availability has been a major factor in his outstanding career.

On Wednesday, though, the reigning NFL MVP was included on the Chiefs' injury report. Mahomes appears to be dealing with a pectoral problem, and the club is undoubtedly keeping a tight eye on things.

Mahomes appeared on the injury list but continued to participate fully in practice on Wednesday. When the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, there shouldn't be any reason for concern about his ability to play and perform satisfactorily.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This season, Patrick Mahomes has underwhelmed by his lofty standards but has guided the Chiefs to an 8-4 record. Their next challenge comes from the Bills (6-6). The 28-year-old quarterback has posted respectable stats, scoring 22 touchdowns and throwing 10 interceptions, completing 67.8 percent of his throws for 3,127 yards.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Patrick Mahomes?

On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Week 14 injury report due to a pectoral problem. However, the report did not state if the quarterback's injury is to his left or right pectoral.

The Green Bay Packers upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and Mahomes' performance was far from his typical self. That could have been due to the pectoral injury he likely sustained during the game. Mahomes completed the game with just 210 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception.

When Mahomes suffered the pectoral injury in the Week 13 loss is unknown, but it doesn't appear to be something that will keep him out of action. The Chiefs are one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the top AFC seed.

Expand Tweet

When will Patrick Mahomes return?

On Wednesday, Mahomes' pectoral injury was listed on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report.

Nevertheless, given that he was able to complete the game against the Green Bay Packers last week, all indications point to Mahomes being ready for the Week 14 clash against the Bills. He also participated fully in practice on Wednesday, which is encouraging.

It will be interesting to watch any updates regarding Mahomes' injury before game day in the Chiefs' forthcoming practice reports.