Patrick Mahomes' insane play vs Buccaneers had LeBron James, NFL world sit back and admire 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 at Raymond James Stadium and Mahomes had himself a night.

He finished the night throwing for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns, and added 34 yards rushing. Many of his plays last night were eye-popping, jaw-dropping plays that only a quarterback like Mahomes could make.

The best play of the night came when Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter.

Facing second-and-goal, Mahomes scrambled out to the right, evaded two defenders, did a 360 spin, and flipped the ball over some defenders for a touchdown pass to Edwards-Helaire.

Mahomes had everyone on social media talking about his magical touchdown pass.

NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' insanse touchdown throw to Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Fans were in awe of Mahomes' jaw-dropping tricky touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

LeBron James @KingJames Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄 Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄

But that is crazy. Alright.Now.That's nuts.I mean, I know so many folks think the media makes too much of Mahomes.But that is crazy.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Mahomes that was crazy Mahomes that was crazy

Laron @lpeter59 @BleacherReport @NFL No. Josh Allen is NOT the best qb in the league @BleacherReport @NFL No. Josh Allen is NOT the best qb in the league

Rich @YesImTheBadGuy @BleacherReport @NFL Mahomes is the NFL version of Magic Johnson @BleacherReport @NFL Mahomes is the NFL version of Magic Johnson

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs sit at 3-1 and first place in the AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Throughout the first four weeks of the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs sit at 3-1 and first place in the AFC West.

Before the season started, many thought the AFC West would be the most competitive division in football. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos each sit at 2-2, while the Las Vegas Raiders are 1-3, picking up their first victory yesterday.

Los Angeles has had a plethora of injuries, including Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa, and Jaylen Guyton. The Broncos have had an underwhleming quarterback play from Russell Wilson, as he's only thrown for 980 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

The Raiders started 0-3 and some even thought Josh McDaniels could be on the hot seat. They beat the Broncos 32-23 yesterday for their first victory of the season.

It seems as if through four games the Chiefs are the favorites to win the division, and they could certainly take home another AFC West title.

