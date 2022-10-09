Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great start in the season despite being doubted from the begining. Following their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, they are now 3-1 and top of the AFC West.

In Week 5, the Chiefs will face their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. The good news for Chiefs fans is that their quarterback is fully healthy to play against the Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes is making a strong case for the MVP Award this season. If he continues the way he plays and wins games with his team, there is no doubt he'll win the second MVP award of his young NFL career.

Going against a tough Buccaneers defense, Mahomes had a great performance and completely dominated them. In Week 4, Mahomes threw 23/37 passes for 249 yards and had three touchdown passes along with an unfortunate interception.

So far this season, Mahomes has thrown for 1,106 yards along with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite losing Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, Mahomes' output has been tremendous, and he has been able to shut down his critics.

What can we expect from Patrick Mahomes against the Las Vegas Raiders?

Patrick Mahomes loves playing against the Las Vegas Raiders. So far in his career, he has had a record of 7-1 against them. In those eight games, Mahomes has had a passer rating of 112.4 with 2,546 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Raiders defense has let the team down on multiple occasions this season. They have an abysmal record of 1-3, and have conceded 100 points in four games so far this season.

The Chiefs have one of the best offenses in the league, and having scored 41 points against the Bucs, we can expect a field day for them against the Raiders.

As things stand, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored by -7.0 points and the over for their team total against the Raiders is set on 30.5 points. There is a very high possibility that the Chiefs will come out victorious against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Patrick Mahomes will have another great game against them.

