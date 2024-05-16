Patrick Mahomes launches new business venture 'Sport Coffee' to expand $90,000,000 net worth: Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has used his business savvy to invest and partner up with several brands. This time, the QB is bringing ready-to-drink coffee for athletes and active adults.

Mahomes became one of the highest-paid athletes in the NFL in 2020 when he signed a contract extension worth up to $450 million for 10 years with the Chiefs. The three-time Super Bowl winner has a reported net worth of $90 million, as per celebritynetworth.com and with this new venture, Patrick Mahomes is set to rake in even more.

Mahomes took to Instagram to announce the launch of this new coffee brand as the lead investor. The Chiefs QB captioned the post:

“I am proud to announce the launch of @SPORTCOFFEE – my new ready to drink iced coffee.”

“From practice and meetings to travel and family time, coffee has always kept me going. As lead investor and true believer in Throne SPORT COFFEE, we’re excited to share a better for you option that is packed with functional ingredients to have you feeling your best.”

Mahomes’ stake in this company is just less than that of beverage industry veteran and founder of ‘Sport Coffee’ Michael Fedele, according to Sportico. Mahomes and Fedele both concurred that there was a gap in the market that their newly launched brand could fill.

Patrick Mahomes' money is in good hands

In an interview, Mahomes said it was a "no-brainer" to partner up with Fedele. And Mahomes has solid reasons to say such a thing.

Fedele has worked with NFL star Rob Gronkowski previously and made him a ton of money. Fedele and Gronowski partnered up in 2012 for the energy drink 'BodyArmor,' which was acquired by beverage industry giant Coca-Cola at an $8 billion valuation, netting them both a handsome profit.

Patrick Mahomes and Michael Fedele partnered up in early 2023 to work on the coffee. They launched the product on Thursday, available to purchase from their website, Amazon, and more than 3,000 retail locations across 20 states.