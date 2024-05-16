Patrick Mahomes launches new business venture 'Sport Coffee' to expand $90,000,000 net worth: Report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Patrick Mahomes launches new business venture 'Sport Coffee' to expand $90,000,000 net worth: Report

Patrick Mahomes launches new business venture 'Sport Coffee' to expand $90,000,000 net worth: Report

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 16, 2024 16:27 GMT
2024 TIME100 GALA
Patrick Mahomes at 2024 TIME100 GALA

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has used his business savvy to invest and partner up with several brands. This time, the QB is bringing ready-to-drink coffee for athletes and active adults.

Mahomes became one of the highest-paid athletes in the NFL in 2020 when he signed a contract extension worth up to $450 million for 10 years with the Chiefs. The three-time Super Bowl winner has a reported net worth of $90 million, as per celebritynetworth.com and with this new venture, Patrick Mahomes is set to rake in even more.

Mahomes took to Instagram to announce the launch of this new coffee brand as the lead investor. The Chiefs QB captioned the post:

“I am proud to announce the launch of @SPORTCOFFEE – my new ready to drink iced coffee.”
“From practice and meetings to travel and family time, coffee has always kept me going. As lead investor and true believer in Throne SPORT COFFEE, we’re excited to share a better for you option that is packed with functional ingredients to have you feeling your best.”

Mahomes’ stake in this company is just less than that of beverage industry veteran and founder of ‘Sport Coffee’ Michael Fedele, according to Sportico. Mahomes and Fedele both concurred that there was a gap in the market that their newly launched brand could fill.

Patrick Mahomes' money is in good hands

In an interview, Mahomes said it was a "no-brainer" to partner up with Fedele. And Mahomes has solid reasons to say such a thing.

Fedele has worked with NFL star Rob Gronkowski previously and made him a ton of money. Fedele and Gronowski partnered up in 2012 for the energy drink 'BodyArmor,' which was acquired by beverage industry giant Coca-Cola at an $8 billion valuation, netting them both a handsome profit.

Patrick Mahomes and Michael Fedele partnered up in early 2023 to work on the coffee. They launched the product on Thursday, available to purchase from their website, Amazon, and more than 3,000 retail locations across 20 states.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी