"I wish I could play Madden the way Mahomes plays football!" - Cowboys star Micah Parsons in awe of Patrick Mahomes' show vs Chargers

Patrick Mahomes always seems to put on a show that even impresses other players around the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday left Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons amazed. Parsons took to social media to talk about the Chiefs quarterback.

The Cowboys linebacker posted the following:

"I wish I could play Madden the way Mahomes plays football!!!"

The Chiefs quarterback looked great in their 27 - 24 victory over the Chargers, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jerick McKinnon and and wide receiver Justin Watson caught his touchdown passes.

Parsons is well aware of what the 2018 NFL MVP is capable of, having experienced it in person. The Cowboys faced the Chiefs in Week 11 of last season. Kansas City defeated Dallas at home 19 - 9 with the quarterback throwing for 260 yards. Parsons had two sacks and a forced fumble in that Week 11 loss.

Patrick Mahomes continues to dominate AFC West franchises

With the Chiefs' win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes is now 22 - 3 versus the AFC West since 2018. He's now 6 - 2 against the Chargers in his career. Overall, he's thrown for 2,062 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his eight games against them. He also has a 62.5 completion percentage and a quarterback rating of 97.5 when facing the Chargers.

Kansas City are now 2 - 0 to open the season and will hit the road to face quarterback Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs played against the Colts back in Week Five of the 2019 season at home, losing 19 -13. In that game, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw for 321 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

It will be interesting to see if Mahomes and the Chiefs can pull off their third straight victory and avenge that 2019 loss versus the Colts.

