  • "Patrick Mahomes is like Apple store at local mall": Colin Cowherd declares Kansas City's fading dominance despite Chiefs QB’s brilliance

By Arnold
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:22 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have not had a great start to the 2025 season. The Chiefs have lost both of their games so far this season, and some are questioning whether their dominance in the league might be fading.

On Monday, analyst Colin Cowherd offered his two cents on the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

"Alright, here's what I know watching the Eagles in Kansas City," Cowherd said on his "The Herd" show. "Two things, Philadelphia is, I guess, beatable, but it's not easy. And the dynasty days of Kansas City, they're over. They could be good this year, maybe have some very good Sundays, but I watched that game last night between the Eagles and the Chiefs. The 12 best players, nine are probably Eagles."

Cowherd also offered his take on Kansas City's over-reliance on Mahomes.

"Patrick Mahomes and a good defense can win you some games," Cowherd said. "But I feel like Mahomes to the Chiefs offense is like the Apple store at the local mall. It's the only thing keeping the lights on. ... And I'm looking at their offensive line, they don't have a run game.
"What definitively are they? They're well coached and well coordinated, and Mahomes is really talented, but three straight games, Mahomes has led them in rushing "
Mahomes has led the Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances and won three of them.

The Chiefs were on course to complete a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins until the Eagles beat them in the big game this year in February.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs will face the New York Giants in Week 3 of 2025 season

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be aiming to get their first win of the season when they travel to face the New York Giants in Week 3 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Chiefs suffered a 27-21 loss to the LA Chargers in Week 1 before losing to the Eagles in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Giants suffered a 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1, before losing 40-37 in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Edited by Arnold
