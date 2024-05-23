  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes 'locked in' as Luka Doncic, Mavs deliver electrifying conference finals opener vs Wolves

Patrick Mahomes 'locked in' as Luka Doncic, Mavs deliver electrifying conference finals opener vs Wolves

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 23, 2024 15:10 GMT
Patrick Mahomes roots on Luka Doncic and Mavs
Patrick Mahomes roots on Luka Doncic and Mavs

Patrick Mahomes is currently preparing for the upcoming NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champion. He has helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three rings, including in each of the past two seasons. He now has the rare opportunity to potentially lead his team to three consecutive Super Bowl victories for the first time in NFL history.

As he goes through his offseason preparations, Mahomes has been enjoying the ongoing NBA playoffs as a Dallas Mavericks fan. He has admitted that he grew up a fan of the Mavs, the most local team in his hometown of Tyler, Texas. The Mavs are currently in the Western Conference finals, where they recently defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, posted a picture of him intensely watching the game in a story from her personal Instagram account with the following caption:

"He's locked in."
Mahomes watching Mavs
Mahomes watching Mavs

Led by first-team All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, they overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to take the crucial first game of the series and did so on the road.

Game 2 will also be played in Minnesota before the series goes to Dallas for two games. It will be interesting to see if Mahomes is in attendance for any of them, as he has been for several Mavericks games this season. Whether it be on TV or in person, the iconic quarterback has stated that he believes he can watch this Mavs team win a championship.

Patrick Mahomes says 2024 Mavs remind him of 2019 Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes recently joined host Nick Wright for an appearance on the "First Things First" show. Among the various things that he was asked about was comparing the current Dallas Mavericks team to an NFL team.

Wright suggested that they remind him of the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs, but the quarterback offered a different year's version of his team in 2019 as the best comparison.

"Our defense kind of came on at the end of the season and made a lot of timely stops in timely fashion, and that's what got us over the edge," Mahomes said. "I was still young and hadn't won my first championship yet, and that could be Luka."

Much like Patrick Mahomes in the NFL, Luka Doncic is one of the most consistently dominant NBA players. The major difference is that while the Chiefs quarterback has won three championships, the Mavs guard is still seeking his first. Mahomes believes that this could be his year to do it, as he did in 2019 to grab his first ring.

