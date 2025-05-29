  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes makes feelings clear on leading Team USA at 2028 flag football Olympics

Patrick Mahomes makes feelings clear on leading Team USA at 2028 flag football Olympics

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 29, 2025 20:28 GMT
Patrick Mahomes is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in National Football League history already. He is a three time Super Bowl Champion, a three time Super Bowl MVP, a two time NFL MVP, a two time First Team All Pro, an NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and a six time Pro Bowler, all before the age of 30 years old.

At this point, Mahomes has already achieved almost every accomplishment possible in the NFL. As a result, when the NFL owners approved sending players to the 2028 Olympic Games in the sport of flag football last week, many fans and analysts immediately projected that Mahomes would lead Team USA's charge of a Gold Medal, a feat that he currently does not have, in the major event.

On Thursday, Mahomes was asked whether he wanted to be the one to lead out Team USA at the 2028 Olympic Games in the sport of flag football.

Will Patrick Mahomes be the starting QB of Team USA?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed what Mahomes said about the opportunity on X on Thursday.

"#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially playing flag football in the 2028 Olympics: 'I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys.'." the post said.
As is evident from the comment, Mahomes does not appear to have a strong interest in representing Team USA at the Olympics. However, it is unclear why this may be the case.

At the time of the 2028 Olympics, Mahomes will be 32 years of age, something that may be contributing to his decision.

If not Mahomes, then who will lead Team USA?

While many fans would likely want to see Mahomes lead Team USA at the Olympics, it appears as though this may not become a reality after his recent comments. The good thing for Team USA is that the majority of QB's in the NFL are American and would likely love to represent their country at the major event.

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow, and Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels are all American and are superstar NFL players as well. As a result, it is safe to say that Team USA will have an elite QB leading the team even if Mahomes is not the starter.

bell-icon Manage notifications