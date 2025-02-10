Patrick Mahomes makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce's future after Eagles crush Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes has addressed questions about about longtime tight end Travis Kelce's future.

Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered a lopsided defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Mahomes and Kelce have been a dynamic duo for years, winning three Super Bowls together over the course of their careers. Kelce is now 35 years old and has played 12 seasons in the NFL.

As he continues to get older, and with three Super Bowls already in the books, Kelce could ideally walk away from the game knowing he's one of the most accomplished tight ends the game has ever seen. Before this Super Bowl, Kelce said he knows he has a lot of football left in him, but remains undecided on his playing future.

As per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, following tonight's Super Bowl loss, Patrick Mahomes was asked for his thoughts on the situation. Mahomes said he knows Kelce has a lot of football left in him, but he'll wait for the future Hall of Famer to choose for himself.

“I'll let Travis make that decision on his own, man. He's given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. … He's done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. … He'll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fail to make NFL history in New Orleans

The defeat for the Chiefs is an especially bitter one, given they were one win away from making NFL history. Mahomes and the Chiefs entered tonight with back-to-back Super Bowl victories over the past two seasons. Had they won tonight, they would have become the first team in NFL history to have won three-straight.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Of course, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had other plans, as Philadelphia defeated Kansas City with a lopsided score of 40-22. With the win, Hurts and star running back Saquon Barkley earned the first Super Bowl victories of their careers. Of course, they'll lose star offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who has reportedly been scooped up by the New Orleans Saints for their vacant head coaching position.

