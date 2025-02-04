  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known on embracing 'villainous' role at Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known on embracing 'villainous' role at Super Bowl LIX

By Arnold
Modified Feb 04, 2025 14:45 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known on embracing 'villainous' role at Super Bowl LIX - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes has responded to some of the criticism his Kansas City Chiefs have gotten ahead of their Super Bowl 59 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Mahomes talked about how the Chiefs have embraced the "villainous" label from some fans and analysts.

"I don't even think it's embracing being the villains. We embrace who we are," Mahomes said. "We believe we play the game the right way. We believe we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game. And we win football games, and if winning football games makes you a villain, we're going to keep going out there and doing it."
The narrative around the Chiefs' "villainous" role has stemmed from some claiming that they received favorable treatment from officials. More recently, the Chiefs had some controversial calls go their way in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills. This has fuelled accusations that the Chiefs are the league's new "villains."

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 15-2 record, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They received a bye in the wild-card round, automatically qualifying for the divisional round.

The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round before taking down the Bills in the conference title game. Now, only the Philadelphia Eagles stand in the way of Kansas City and unprecedented history.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the verge of creating NFL history at Super Bowl 59

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes could become the first NFL quarterback to win three consecutive Super Bowls if the Chiefs beat the Eagles on Sunday.

Mahomes' Kansas City beat Philly in the Super Bowl in 2023 and then won the Super Bowl again in 2024 when the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers in last year's big game.

This year's Super Bowl is virtually a rematch of two seasons ago. However, the Chiefs can make history by completing the first three-peat in the NFL if they get the win against Philly.

Here are the TV schedule and live stream details for Super Bowl 59:

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Edited by Krutik Jain
