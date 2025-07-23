Patrick Mahomes makes his feelings known on Rashee Rice's training amid looming suspension

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made his feelings known on Rashee Rice and his looming suspension.Rice is expected to be suspended after he was sentenced to five years' probation and 30 days of jail time by a Dallas County judge for his role in a multi-car crash that injured multiple people. Rice is expected to be suspended for multiple games, but has still been a full participant in training camp.After participating in training camp, Mahomes says Rice looked good and will be an important player for the team.&quot;He had a good first day today, we'll continue to work. He'll continue to evolve his game to be better than he was at the beginning of last year,&quot; Mahomes said.Rice appeared in just four games last season as he had surgery on his LCL and hamstring after colliding with Mahomes. When Rice will be suspended for, and for how long, is uncertain, but Mahomes has confidence that he will be able to have success when he returns.Rice recorded 24 receptions for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns. In his rookie season, he had 79 receptions for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns.Chiefs' coach won't limit Rashee Rice in campAlthough Rashee Rice has a looming suspension, Andy Reid won't limit the receiver in camp.Rice was a full participant in training camp, and Reid says they will keep him in the rotation so he's ready to go once his suspension is over.&quot;We're going to progress as normal with him,&quot; Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Sunday, via Yahoo. &quot;He'll go in and take all the reps that he'd normally take. We always rotate that position. So depending on what happens here in the future, whoever needs to play will be able step in, and they'll know what they are doing and be in good shape to do it.&quot;Rice is part of a Chiefs' receiver room that features Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, Skyy More, Jalen Royals, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton, among others.Kansas City will open its 2025 NFL season on Friday, Sept. 5, against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.