Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known as Saints S Tyrann Mathieu retires after 12 NFL seasons

Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. The safety played 12 seasons in the pro league, including stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to Mathieu's retirement, sharing a message to his former teammate on X.&quot;Congrats to my Man! @Mathieu_Era one of the best to ever do it!&quot; Mahomes tweeted.Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomesLINKCongrats to my Man! @Mathieu_Era one of the best to ever do it!Mahomes and Mathieu played together at Kansas City for three seasons and won the Super Bowl in 2020.Mathieu shared a post on Instagram confirming his retirement.&quot;As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way.&quot; Mathieu captioned the post.Mathieu also thanked the coaches, his teammates and fans for supporting him throughout his journey.&quot;I hope I made you proud out there. This isn’t goodbye — it’s just the next chapter. Much love, always. Tyrann 💚&quot; Mathieu added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Mathieu hasn't confirmed his future plans after hanging up his cleats, he could potentially become a sports analyst like many former players.A look at Tyrann Mathieu's NFL careerNFL: Former New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu - Source: ImagnThe Arizona Cardinals took Tyrann Mathieu in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He played with them for five seasons. In 2018, Mathieu signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans. He then signed for the Chiefs, where he played for three seasons.In 2022, Mathieu signed for the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the final three years of his pro career.Across 12 seasons in the NFL, Mathieu recorded 838 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 100 passes defended, 36 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.Along with winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Mathieu earned three Pro Bowl honors. He was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.