Patrick Mahomes makes shocking admission ahead of Super Bowl showdown

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is preparing to play in the fifth Super Bowl of his career this Sunday.

Mahomes, has a 3-1 Super Bowl record in the four Super Bowl he's played in, and he's hoping to secure ring No. 4 while being a part of a team that is trying to pull off the first three-peat in NFL history.

Leading up to Sunday's big game, Mahomes was asked this week if there is a game that keeps him up at night, and he responded, saying the game that keeps him up is the team's Super Bowl loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL reporter Albert Breer Tweeted:

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes asked if there’s a loss that keeps him up at night: “The Super Bowl vs. Tampa. Pretty easy.”

After Mahomes' Chiefs, under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid and his teammates, won their first Super Bowl the season prior against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV, they fell short of repeating as Super Bowl champions with a 31-9 thrashing by the Buccaneers. The Chiefs were 3-point favorites heading into the Super Bowl.

Mahomes played the worst of his four Super Bowl games in the loss to Tampa Bay. He completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. By failing to score a touchdown, the Chiefs became the third team to not score a touchdown in a Super Bowl game.

After Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay, they won two of the next three Super Bowls

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade - Source: Getty

Despite losing in blowout fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs weren't fazed, as they would appear in three of the next four Super Bowls, including this year.

Kansas City didn't appear in the following Super Bowl as the Cincinnati Bengals represented the AFC and lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The following season, the Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. A year later, the Chiefs rematched the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl and edged them out in a 25-22 overtime victory.

While the Chiefs have the chance to be the first team to three-peat, the Super Bowl that Mahomes may think the most about is the one that he lost.

Patrick Mahomes will likely appear in at least another Super Bowl after this one, as the Chiefs' dominance doesn't seem to be ending any time soon.

