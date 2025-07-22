Patrick Mahomes makes his thoughts clear on Josh Simmons after Chiefs' early camp practice

The Kansas City Chiefs seemingly found a gem in the 2025 NFL draft, Josh Simmons, an offensive tackle from Ohio State. The 6-foot-5 lineman was selected as the No. 32 pick in April's draft, instantly joining a team with championship aspirations to start his NFL career.After taking six sacks during Super Bowl LIX, it was clear that Patrick Mahomes needed to get extra protection this offseason. The Chiefs went out and landed the Ohio State product to give fans more reasons to dream about a bounce-back season.Mahomes hyped up Simmons on Tuesday, as the Chiefs start training camp. The veteran quarterback acknowledged Simmons' talent, but also focused on his work ethic.&quot;I think he's done a great job,&quot; Mahomes said. &quot;You see the talent obviously, you see the physical ability, but I think, more than that, the way he's worked. I just got to see him work through the rest of his rehab process and then working on the field.&quot;He's done a great job with that and then learning. He's getting tested every single day with Spags and being able to pick up blitzes and do all different kind of stuff as well as going against some great pass rushing, so I'm excited for the future that he has.&quot;Josh Simmons played the 2022 college season with San Diego State before joining the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023, where he won the 2024 national championship. He was originally expected to be a top-15 selection in the draft until he suffered a knee injury in October.Before getting hurt in the sixth game of the season, Simmons allowed zero quarterback hits or sacks on 158 pass-blocking snaps. The Chiefs might have benefited from that situation, as they landed one of the best offensive linemen in this year's class.Chiefs GM makes strong statement on Josh Simmons' ability to impact gamesThe knee injury changed many teams' plans regarding Josh Simmons. Ultimately, the Chiefs benefited the most from this situation. General manager Brett Veach said in April that they knew they had to select him when the opportunity arrived.&quot;I think everyone knows that when he's healthy and with the tape he had early on last year before the injury, it puts him in the upper echelon of what he could be as a future starter and difference-maker at left tackle,&quot; Veach said. &quot;Had it not been for that injury, he's probably not there.&quot;With training camp underway, Mahomes and Co. will learn more about their brand-new OT.