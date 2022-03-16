Insider claims Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' wedding reception was one for the ages

Patrick Mahomes may have missed out on a second Super Bowl win, but he got a ring in 2022. Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews made it official over the weekend with an extravagant wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

The "high energy" wedding ceremony carried over into the reception. As reported by E! News from an inside source, a live band and a DJ from Los Angeles were flown in for entertainment at the wedding reception. The happily married couple never left the dance floor. The reception was what many would expect from the high school sweethearts.

The inside source for E! News commented that the overall ambiance of the party was fun and conventional:

"Everybody was dancing; it was one of those high-energy parties. Overall, it was pretty traditional, and they did father-daughter and mother-son dances."

After almost a two-year engagement, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews finally tied the knot. As expected, Mahomes' best man was his younger brother Jackson Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Several other Chiefs teammates were in attendance, including offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., safety Tyrann Mathieu, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Surrounded by friends and family, including their 12-month-old daughter Sterling, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews had a wedding they won't soon forget. The bride wore a custom Versace wedding gown, Sterling wore a matching white dress, and Mahomes had a three-piece gray suit.

Mahomes' mother Randi and father Pat Mahomes (a former MLB pitcher) were also in attendance.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' relationship

Matthews and Mahomes had been dating since they first met in high school. The two continued to date when Mahomes attended Texas Tech University and Matthews participated at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Mahomes and Matthews also celebrated their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties in style, leading to the wedding. Mahomes jetted to Las Vegas to party with his friends while Matthews flew to Miami to celebrate with hers.

As the festivities start to wind down, Patrick Mahomes will look to prepare for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs as they remain in the hunt for another Super Bowl title. The AFC West became a more rigid division with star quarterback Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos and linebacker Khalil Mack's addition to the Los Angeles Chargers.

