As Patrick Mahomes gets ready for the Super Bowl, his biggest supporter is showing love and encouragement. On Wednesday, his mom, Randi Mahomes, shared a post on Instagram to back him up before the big game.

The post, from Athletes Corner Official, included a quote from Patrick:

“Jesus is everything to me at the end of the day.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The quote talks about both his faith and his role as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LIV MVP.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi backs Chiefs QB in reshared post ahead of Super Bowl showdown.

For the mother, this was about the values that helped shape Patrick as both a person and a player.

Trending

Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to the Super Bowl. As another big game approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has already built a legacy.

In 2020, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. That year, he also won his first MVP award. This win ended a 50-year championship drought for the Chiefs.

However, in 2021, the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31–9 in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers' defense put a lot of pressure on Mahomes, and the Chiefs struggled.

Despite this, Mahomes didn’t give up. In 2023, he bounced back and won his second MVP after leading the Chiefs to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

In 2024, Mahomes helped the Chiefs win against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII and got his third MVP award.

Now, as Super Bowl LIX nears, Mahomes has the chance to make history with a third straight MVP and a Super Bowl three-peat.

Randi Mahomes supports Patrick Mahomes through family struggles

Ahead of the Super Bowl 59, Randi Mahomes is staying strong for her son, Patrick. Even though her family is going through tough times, including her father being in hospice care, Randi stays hopeful. Recently, she posted a photo with her father and wrote:

"Afternoon with daddy & all he wants to talk about is the Super Bowl."

Well, the big day is almost here.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.