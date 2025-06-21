Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi cuts down selling price of Chiefs QB's childhood home to $279,000

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, has lowered the selling price of their old house in Tyler. It was the house where the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had spent his childhood and lived before he was selected in the 2017 NFL draft.

The house was put on sale in April for a price of $285,000. However, it was reported by Realtor that the price of the house had reduced to $279,000. Per the official listing for the property, the house has an updated kitchen with a stylish backsplash and KitchenAid appliances.

Randi Mahomes' decision to sell the house comes just days after Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany, and brother Jackson, gifted her a new house in Texas. On March 30, Randi shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account about her new house. She thanked her kids for the wonderful gift in the caption.

"Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing.

"Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I’m so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day. Here’s to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home!" she added.

In an interview with Realtor, Patrick Mahomes' mom opened up about the old house and also shared her excitement about moving into the new house.

"It’s bittersweet but it’s time for a change and Mia and I are so excited to have a new place to decorate and make a home and now I have a large space for those grand babies," Randi said.

"There were a lot of tears and laughter and memories in that house but it’s time to let a new family start to build their dream there now!" she added.

The new house features a rock design and has a garden in front. It is reportedly worth $825,000.

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, shares glimpse of her resort outing

On Friday, Randi Mahomes shared a post on her Instagram account of her outing at Choctaw Casinos & Resort. She posted a few pictures with a caption:

"Take me back to all the fun at @choctawcasinos! From the slots to the spa to the poolside vibes at the pool party- this place really has it all! Y’all already know I love a good casino, and Choctaw did not disappoint!"

Patrick Mahomes' mom stole the limelight in the pictures with her colorful outfit. She wore a multicolor top, pairing it with blue pants and sunglasses.

