Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi delivers heartfelt message for granddaughter Sterling's 4th birthday

Patrick Mahomes had something to celebrate on Thursday after a rough stretch that involved losing Super Bowl LIX and his grandfather's death: the fourth burthday of his daughter Sterling Skye.

His mother Randi, coming off her own mourning period, has some kind words to say about the two. Writing on Instagram, she said:

"Happy 4th birthday to my granddaughter Sterling Skye. I love you forever."

Sterling Skye is the eldest of Mahomes' children. She has two younger siblings: brother Patrick Lavon III, more commonly and affectionaltely known as "Bronze"; and sister Golden Raye, who was born during the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs last month.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi 'thankful' after father's death

It has been a few days since Patrick Mahomes' grandfather and Randi Mahomes' father Larry "Randy" Martin died at the age of 78. On Wednesday, Randi tweeted:

"Today was a good day to be thankful."

Speaking to People, Randi narrated how her father had desperately wanted to see his grandson play the Super Bowl:

"I know that it has meant a lot to him. And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play. I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud. And my mom was very proud and his other grandparents [were too]."

Randi's friend Teresa Jane also reacted to Randi's father's death:

"I can’t imagine the pain as I’m so blessed to not know it yet, but she is truly hurting, struggling, in complete heartache for the loss her daddy!! ...Thank you for all of the thoughts, prayers and love as they need every ounce during this painful time of letting go."

Martin's funeral in Henderson, Texas, marked the first time Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, was publicly seen since the Super Bowl. Images taken exclusively by the Daily Mail revealed that he had trimmed his hair, noticeably shorter at the top. He was accompenied by his younger brother Jackson.

