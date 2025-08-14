  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word reaction as Taylor Swift unveils “The Life of a Showgirl” album on “New Heights” podcast 

Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word reaction as Taylor Swift unveils “The Life of a Showgirl” album on “New Heights” podcast 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:46 GMT
Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; mom Randi drops 4-word reaction as Taylor Swift
Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word reaction as Taylor Swift (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, reacted to Taylor Swift's new album announcement. The American pop singer made her first appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday.

Ad

On the show, she surprised fans by announcing her new 12th studio album named "The Life of a Showgirl". She brought a briefcase on the podcast with “TS” written on it. She then took out the album and shared it with her fans.

Randi Mahomes shared a short clip of the episode on her Instagram story on Wednesday and shared her excitement for its release.

“So excited for this!!” she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; mom Randi drops 4-word reaction as Taylor Swift unveils &ldquo;The Life of a Showgirl&rdquo; album (Source: /@randimahomes)
Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word reaction as Taylor Swift unveils “The Life of a Showgirl” album (Source: /@randimahomes)

Taylor Swift's new album will be out in October. Meanwhile, Kelce is gearing up for the upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

After losing to the Arizona Cardinals in their previous preseason game, they will look to bounce back in their next matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

They open the new season with an international trip to Brazil to face divisional rivals Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena on Sept. 5.

Ahead of preseason, Randi shared a video on her Instagram account on Aug. 2 in which she talked about how she handles the fear of injury.

Ad
"It is a fear that I have. I don't normally like to speak about it, but at the same time, I keep thinking it's gonna get easier to watch," Randi said. "And we had injuries. And so it's something that I always tell them to like focus on your body, listen to your body."
Ad
Ad

The Chiefs narrowly missed winning their third straight Super Bowl earlier in February.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother shares adorable snap of her son and grandson from training camp

Last week, Patrick Mahomes’ mother shared a picture of him with his son, Bronze, from training camp on her Instagram account. In the snap, the Chiefs quarterback held his son on his shoulders.

Ad
"My boy and his boy, ready for game day. Couldn’t be more proud and so excited for this season!!" Randi wrote.
Ad

Randi Mahomes spent the offseason with her grandkids, and last month she offered a glimpse of her downtime on social media.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have three kids: two daughters, Sterling and Golden, and a son, Bronze.

How do you think Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will fare next season? Can they return to the Super Bowl again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications