Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word reaction as Taylor Swift unveils “The Life of a Showgirl” album on “New Heights” podcast 

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, reacted to Taylor Swift's new album announcement. The American pop singer made her first appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast on Wednesday.On the show, she surprised fans by announcing her new 12th studio album named &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot;. She brought a briefcase on the podcast with “TS” written on it. She then took out the album and shared it with her fans.Randi Mahomes shared a short clip of the episode on her Instagram story on Wednesday and shared her excitement for its release.“So excited for this!!” she wrote.Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word reaction as Taylor Swift unveils “The Life of a Showgirl” album (Source: /@randimahomes)Taylor Swift's new album will be out in October. Meanwhile, Kelce is gearing up for the upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs.After losing to the Arizona Cardinals in their previous preseason game, they will look to bounce back in their next matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.They open the new season with an international trip to Brazil to face divisional rivals Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena on Sept. 5.Ahead of preseason, Randi shared a video on her Instagram account on Aug. 2 in which she talked about how she handles the fear of injury.&quot;It is a fear that I have. I don't normally like to speak about it, but at the same time, I keep thinking it's gonna get easier to watch,&quot; Randi said. &quot;And we had injuries. And so it's something that I always tell them to like focus on your body, listen to your body.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Chiefs narrowly missed winning their third straight Super Bowl earlier in February.Patrick Mahomes’ mother shares adorable snap of her son and grandson from training campLast week, Patrick Mahomes’ mother shared a picture of him with his son, Bronze, from training camp on her Instagram account. In the snap, the Chiefs quarterback held his son on his shoulders.&quot;My boy and his boy, ready for game day. Couldn’t be more proud and so excited for this season!!&quot; Randi wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRandi Mahomes spent the offseason with her grandkids, and last month she offered a glimpse of her downtime on social media.Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have three kids: two daughters, Sterling and Golden, and a son, Bronze.How do you think Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will fare next season? Can they return to the Super Bowl again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.