  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word review as Brittany Mahomes endorses Abercrombie & Fitch custom Chiefs outfits

Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word review as Brittany Mahomes endorses Abercrombie & Fitch custom Chiefs outfits

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 07, 2025 17:25 GMT
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi commented on wife Brittany's latest partnership. (Photos via Brittany Mahomes' Instagram/ Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany teamed up with retail brand Abercrombie & Fitch for their latest NFL line. This past weekend Brittany Mahomes shared a look at her newest partnership and a series of photos from the photo shoot.

Ad

In one photo, Brittany Mahomes sat in the stands of Arrowhead Stadium while wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tank top. In another she wore a Chiefs inspired jersey and in the final photo she wore a red zip up jacket with Kansas City's logo.

"Red Friday," Brittany captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brittany Mahomes received support from mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes. The mother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared her love for the photos.

"Love these so much!!!" Randi Mahomes commented.
Randi Mahomes shared her thoughts on Brittany Mahomes&#039; Instagram post. (Comment via Brittany Mahomes&#039; Instagram)
Randi Mahomes shared her thoughts on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post. (Comment via Brittany Mahomes' Instagram)

Brittany Mahomes' also shared with her 2.1 million followers that Abercrombie & Fitch is having a sale on their NFL inspired line this week. Encouraging NFL fans to show their support for their NFL teams.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared a look at gameday with 3 kids

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their third child, daughter Golden, in January. Last week, Brittany gave a look at what a gameday with three kids looks like with a post on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes wore a red, button-down dress while her older kids Sterling and Bronze wore matching Kansas City Chiefs t-shirts. Their youngest daughter, Golden wore a Chiefs inspired onesie and a matching bow in her hair.

Ad
"🙏🏼🤍🥹" Brittany Mahomes captioned the Instagram post.
Ad

Brittany Mahomes showed her and her older children making their way to the sidelines for pregame warmups. She also showed her daughter Sterling enjoying a midgame lunch break and her infant daughter taking a nap.

Patrick Mahomes shared his love for the Instagram post of his wife and children by commenting witha red heart emoji.

The first five weeks of the NFL season have been a rollercoaster ride for the Kansas City Chiefs. After starting 0-2 the Chiefs rebounded with wins over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night to drop them to 2-3 on the season.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications