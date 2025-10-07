Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi drops 4-word review as Brittany Mahomes endorses Abercrombie & Fitch custom Chiefs outfits

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany teamed up with retail brand Abercrombie &amp; Fitch for their latest NFL line. This past weekend Brittany Mahomes shared a look at her newest partnership and a series of photos from the photo shoot.In one photo, Brittany Mahomes sat in the stands of Arrowhead Stadium while wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tank top. In another she wore a Chiefs inspired jersey and in the final photo she wore a red zip up jacket with Kansas City's logo. &quot;Red Friday,&quot; Brittany captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrittany Mahomes received support from mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes. The mother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared her love for the photos. &quot;Love these so much!!!&quot; Randi Mahomes commented.Randi Mahomes shared her thoughts on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post. (Comment via Brittany Mahomes' Instagram)Brittany Mahomes' also shared with her 2.1 million followers that Abercrombie &amp; Fitch is having a sale on their NFL inspired line this week. Encouraging NFL fans to show their support for their NFL teams. Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared a look at gameday with 3 kidsKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their third child, daughter Golden, in January. Last week, Brittany gave a look at what a gameday with three kids looks like with a post on Instagram. Brittany Mahomes wore a red, button-down dress while her older kids Sterling and Bronze wore matching Kansas City Chiefs t-shirts. Their youngest daughter, Golden wore a Chiefs inspired onesie and a matching bow in her hair. &quot;🙏🏼🤍🥹&quot; Brittany Mahomes captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrittany Mahomes showed her and her older children making their way to the sidelines for pregame warmups. She also showed her daughter Sterling enjoying a midgame lunch break and her infant daughter taking a nap. Patrick Mahomes shared his love for the Instagram post of his wife and children by commenting witha red heart emoji. The first five weeks of the NFL season have been a rollercoaster ride for the Kansas City Chiefs. After starting 0-2 the Chiefs rebounded with wins over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night to drop them to 2-3 on the season.