Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi pinpoints 2x Super Bowl MVP’s first big splurge on Rolls-Royce reportedly worth over $500,000

Spotrac estimates that Patrick Mahomes has earned $136.2 million in seven NFL seasons. He is set to earn more as he continues to play out his ten-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, which could be worth up to $503 million.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player parlayed his fortune by investing in sports teams, business ventures, and real estate. He also spoils himself by satisfying his fascination with automobiles. But as his mother, Randi Mahomes, revealed, it took time before he purchased his first luxury car.

The Mahomes matriarch shared with “Got It From My Momma Podcast” host Jennifer Vickery Smith:

“His first big splurge was a couple of years in after they won the Super Bowl. He bought a car after the Super Bowl. It was a Rolls-Royce. He could’ve afforded it when he first signed but he waited a couple of years.”

A Redditor shared a photo of Patrick Mahomes’ Rolls-Royce Cullinan, reportedly worth $340,000. This vehicle sports a 6.75-liter V12 engine with more than 560 horsepower and a hand-crafted interior.

However, the improvements made to his vehicle, like customized seats and an upgraded audio system, increased the price tag to $500,000.

While the vehicle carried a steep price tag, Mahomes had already earned an estimated $11.7 million after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. Four years later, Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the same team for an opportunity to win three Lombardi Trophies in five seasons.

According to his contract, winning Super Bowl 58 will earn the All-Pro quarterback an additional $1.25 million, which is more than enough money to add to his collection.

Exploring Patrick Mahomes’ car collection

Aside from his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Patrick Mahomes bought a Lamborghini Urus with a starting price of $218,000. The Urus has a 4.0-liter V8 engine and can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. Mahomes had his Urus fitted with red leather on the interior and a matte black exterior.

He also has a Ferrari 812 Superfast worth at least $340,000. True to its name, the Superfast can travel up to 211 miles per hour and reach 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds.

Meanwhile, after winning the 2019 Pro Bowl MVP Award, Mahomes got a Genesis G70. The G70 has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 252 horsepower. It also boasts a 15-speaker sound system and a 360-degree camera.

So far, Patrick Mahomes has spent around $1.5 million on his car collection. He has ample parking space for his vehicles on his eight-acre residence in Cass County, Missouri, and limitless buying power thanks to his football contract, investments, and endorsement deals.