  Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, shares daughter Mia's rare red carpet moment with YouTuber Druski at 2025 ESPYs [PIC]

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares daughter Mia’s rare red carpet moment with YouTuber Druski at 2025 ESPYs [PIC]

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; mom Randi shares daughter Mia (Image Source: Instagram/@randimahomes)
Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi shares daughter Mia (Image Source: Instagram/@randimahomes)

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, garnered attention last week at the ESPY Awards. She attended the event with her daughter, Mia Randall, and shared glimpses of it on her social media.

On Wednesday, she posted adorable snaps of her daughter from the event, posing with YouTuber Druski on the red carpet. Mia wore a short white dress for the event.

“My girl @miablissss! Looking amazing in her dress!!” Randi wrote in the caption.
Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, shares daughter Mia's rare red carpet moment with YouTuber Druski at the 2025 ESPYs [PIC]/@randimahomes
Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares daughter Mia’s rare red carpet moment with YouTuber Druski at the 2025 ESPYs [PIC]/@randimahomes

Randi Mahomes shared a few more snaps of her ESPY Awards outing earlier this week on Instagram. She posted a few pictures showing fans a glimpse of her asymmetrical dress.

"The ESPYS never disappoint! I went with dress #2 because I felt confident and fun, and you know I love a dress that has a little movement! 🤍 Thank you @people & @wwd for featuring my red carpet look!" she captioned the post.
She donned a Four Chov’s one-shoulder gown and styled it with silver sandals and diamond rings.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother decided on the dress for the awards show after asking her fans to vote for one. Ahead of the show, she posted a video on her Instagram account with a caption:

"Come with me to pick my ESPY awards dress with @dimitryl and @regardstylehouse ! I need your help… Which one’s the one??? Should I wear dress 1, 2, 3, or 4? Vote in the comments below!!"
She showed fans four different dresses and asked them to pick one. Two of her dresses were silver and black, while one was a body-fit black gown.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother celebrated her daughter Mia’s 14th birthday

Patrick Mahomes’ half sister, Mia Randall, turned 14 earlier this month on July 12, and his mother shared a few pictures on the big day on her Instagram account. She posted a few snapshots and penned a heartfelt caption.

"Happy 14th birthday to my beautiful girl Mia!!❤️ You light up every room with your smile and your heart. I couldn’t be prouder to be your mom. Watching you grow into the young woman you’re becoming is the greatest gift! You’ll always be my little girl."
In the first snap, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's mother posed with Mia by the poolside. She wore a red dress, while Mia wore a white T-shirt and a blue-and-white skirt with white shoes. She also shared a picture of Mia playing tennis.

Randi Mahomes has three kids. From her marriage to Pat Mahomes, she welcomed Patrick and Jackson. However, after their split, she was blessed with a baby girl, Mia, who was born in 2011.

