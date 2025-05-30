Patrick Mahomes mom Randi unveils "The Sports Parent Academy" to guide athletic familes

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, officially announced the launch of "The Sports Parents Academy" with a post on her social media account. On Thursday, she shared a joint post in collaboration with sports parenting coach Kristen Jones and sports agent Leigh Steinberg on her Instagram account, where she has around 187K followers.

Ad

Randi explained her journey and vision for the center, writing:

"Today’s the day. I’m officially launching The Sports Parent Academy. This has been on my heart for a long time, and I’m so excited to finally share it with you. Inside, I’ll walk with you through every stage of your child’s athletic journey, what to focus on, what to tune out, and how to show up for them in the best way possible."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is everything I’ve learned, from experience and from the professionals I’ve worked with. I hope it helps guide your family like it’s helped guide mine."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Patrick Mahomes’ mother is an event planner; however, she also has significant experience in the field of sports. She was married to former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, while her son plays in the NFL. She is also an avid supporter of Patrick and is often seen cheering for him during his NFL games.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother joins the QB at his foundation event

Earlier this month, Patrick Mahomes's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation hosted a charity event, joined by family members, friends, and guests. They hosted a Vegas Golf Classic and also organized some fun activities during the event.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, also graced the event. On May 17, she shared a post on her Instagram account, providing a glimpse of the event.

"A beautiful night supporting @PatrickMahomes and the incredible work of @15andMahomies alongside family," the caption read. "Grateful to witness the impact this foundation is making in the lives of so many deserving kids."

Randi Mahomes posted a family picture featuring both her sons, Patrick and Jackson, as well as her daughter Mia Randall. Brittany Mahomes was also present at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.