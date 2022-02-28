"No one wants the real truth" - Patrick Mahomes' mother posts cryptic tweet following Jackson Mahomes' worrying post

For Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, life seems to be relatively good (besides losing the AFC Championship game after leading by a score of 21-3 against the Cincinnati Bengals).

He is one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and he recently celebrated his upcoming wedding with a bachelor party-style celebration with a few close friends and family.

But a recent troubling post from his younger brother Jackson has their mother, Randi Mahomes, worried as she posted the following message on Twitter:

"People have ALOT to say, post, create lies, and even believe those lies about a life they are NOT living. 😢 please stop. No one wants the real truth."

Randi Mahomes @tootgail please stop. No one wants the real truth People have ALOT to say, post, create lies, and even believe those lies about a life they are NOT living.please stop. No one wants the real truth People have ALOT to say, post, create lies, and even believe those lies about a life they are NOT living. 😢 please stop. No one wants the real truth

Jackson, who has been known to draw the ire of several due to some of his antics on social media and interactions with fans of opposing teams, recently took to Instagram to post the following message:

"I hate media/news. It's destroying my life."

After that message, he posted another brief yet concerning comment with these three words:

"Broken, Sad, Disrespected."

Jackson Mahomes' recent IG post has many, including his mother, concerned

Reports have indicated that perhaps the timing of the posts from Jackson coincided with him not being a part of his older brother's bachelor party at Carversteak in Las Vegas.

Some suggest that maybe the former NFL MVP did not want to subject his younger brother to any unnecessary scrutiny as he has recently been in the news for all of the wrong reasons.

Patrick Mahomes' little brother Jackson has been a lightning rod for controversy

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The younger brother of Patrick Mahomes is a viral superstar notable for making TikTok videos and other posts on social media. Much of the controversy surrounding Jackson stems from several isolated incidents.

Perhaps the most egregious was back when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the (then) Washington Football Team in Week 6 of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Washington, playing at home, paid homage and respect to their former player Sean Taylor, who was a member of the team when he was murdered in his own home back in 2007.

The team had a memorable logo on the field of Taylor's jersey number. Jackson, in a disrespectful display, danced upon it for a TikTok video.

He apologized, but the damage was already done.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.

He also poured a bottle of water on Baltimore Ravens fans during Week 2 of the NFL season when the Chiefs played the Ravens in Baltimore. The act did not reflect well on Patrick's younger brother, who at the time was already in the crosshairs of NFL fans.

idk @pheargers Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! https://t.co/KLpvSor5XH

Here's to hoping that all sides will get things resolved for the better.

Edited by Piyush Bisht