Patrick Mahomes showed his gratitude to his mom, Randi Mahomes, for everything she has done for him. The three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback recently gifted his mother a newly constructed home in their home state of Texas.

In a post on X on Monday, Randi Mahomes shared a few photos of a housewarming party she had with her close friends. She added a heartfelt caption of how grateful she was for the support and love for her journey in her new home. In one of the photos, she held a Christmas ornament that was gifted to her, marking the first year in her new home.

"My heart is so full. Yesterday, my friends and family came together to bless my new home. We laughed, we prayed, we shared memories I’ll hold onto forever. Thank you to everyone who made the day so special."-Randi Mahomes wrote on X

According to Realtor.com, Patrick Mahomes purchased the home for $825,000. The quarterback surprised his mother with the generous gift and in a now expired Instagram post, his mother expressed her gratitude for such a special gift.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi reminisced on girls trip

Randi Mahomes recently enjoyed a much needed girls trip to Choctaw Casinos and Resorts in Oklahoma earlier this week. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's mother shared a carousel of photos of her trip on Instagram.

In the photos, Randi Mahomes can be seen enjoying a poolside event, time with friends and of course, the slot machines. She wrote in her caption that she enjoyed some relaxation time at the spa as well.

"Take me back to all the fun at @choctawcasinos!" Randi Mahomes captioned her Instagram post. "From the slots to the spa to the poolside vibes at the pool party- this place really has it all! Y’all already know I love a good casino, and Choctaw did not disappoint! 🎰❤️🌊"

Randi Mahomes recently launched the "Sports Parent Academy" where she helps other sports families in their journeys. Randi has learned a lot from Patrick Mahomes' journey through youth athletics to the high school level, the collegiate level and now as a NFL player. She now shares that knowledge with other parents to help them along the way.

