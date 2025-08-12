  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi makes feelings known as grandson Bronze spends time with Chiefs QB during training

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi makes feelings known as grandson Bronze spends time with Chiefs QB during training

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 12, 2025 11:34 GMT
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, cheered for him ahead of the start of the new season. The quarterback, who has entered his ninth year with the Chiefs, is aiming for a strong comeback after falling short in the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Mahomes’ mother shared an adorable picture of the quarterback and his son, Bronze, from the training camp on her Instagram.

In the caption, she reflected on her excitement for the new season.

"My boy and his boy, ready for game day ❤️💛 Couldn’t be more proud and so excited for this season!!" she wrote.
Randi Mahomes has spent the offseason with her grandkids. On July 28, she posted a few recaps of the memorable moments on Instagram.

"My heart is full. Grandi Camp 2025!! ❤️ Grandi loves you Sterling, Bronze and Golden. There’s nothing better than spending time with them. Covering these sweet babies in all the prayer and love. Prov. 3:5-6," she wrote.
In the first snap of the post, Randi shared an adorable snap with Patrick Mahomes’ son, Bronze. It was followed by a candid picture of Mia Randall, Patrick's half-sister and his daughter, Sterling. She also posted a selfie with Sterling, along with a few more snaps of her grandkids.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are blessed with three children. Their third baby, a daughter named Golden, was born in January, while Bronze was born in November 2022. The couple welcomed their elder daughter, Sterling, in February 2021.

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares fears over her son’s on-field injuries

Earlier this month, Randi Mahomes dropped a video on her Instagram account talking about how she mentally deals with the fear of injury for her son. She reflected on how she tries not to watch the game completely.

"It is a fear that I have. I don't normally like to speak about it, but at the same time, I keep thinking it's going to get easier to watch. And we had injuries. And so it's something that I always tell them to, like, focus on your body, listen to your body," Randi said.
"Listen to your coaches and the doctors. Also, we all know that football is a contact sport, and it's something that I've accepted. Every player's team, when it comes to injuries, anyone on any team gets even a little bit hurt. I lose my breath for a moment. And I'm praying for each and every one of them."
The Chiefs started the preseason game on Saturday, but coach Andy Reid benched Patrick Mahomes in the game. He played only one drive before being taken out. The Chiefs lost the game 20-17.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Neha
