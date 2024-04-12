Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi opens up on instilling work ethic and discipline in her children through her career

Patrick Mahomes has already built a Hall of Fame-worthy career in seven NFL seasons. In addition to three Super Bowl titles, he is a three-time Super Bowl MVP and a two-time league MVP. He also has three All-Pro and six Pro Bowl selections.

The former Texas Tech standout credits hard work and dedication to his craft as the formula for his success. He inherited this attribute from his mother, Randi Mahomes, who revealed that she’s not just the “QB Producer.” She tweeted:

“Some people don’t know this about me... but I work as an event planner at Holly Tree Country Club! This job isn’t just about coordinating events—it’s about independence, & setting an example of hard work & discipline for my kids. Here’s to embracing every aspect of our journey.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Her post on X (formerly Twitter) included a video featuring her daily tasks and daily job engagement. The video’s caption reads:

“I’ve been here for 18 years, and I was blessed to get a job. I was getting divorced and I just needed some foundation. I’ve made like the best, dearest friends here and it helped me get on my feet. … It’s made me into an independent woman because I wasn’t before.”

She married former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes II, and they divorced in 2006. They have two children: Patrick Mahomes and his younger brother, Jackson. Meanwhile, she has a daughter, Mia Randall, from another relationship.

In addition to her day job as an event planner, Randi Mahomes maintains the QB Producer website, where she shares photos of her family and engagements with celebrities like Taylor Swift.

Patrick Mahomes is already putting in the work for 2024

Patrick Mahomes is already working his way back to game shape as his mother works to give Holly Tree’s customers a wonderful experience. While he’s not recuperating from any significant injury, the preparations for the 2024 NFL season will be arduous, considering they aim to be the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

As his Instagram posts show, Mahomes is already working on some drills with receivers Rashee Rice and newly acquired Marquise Brown. He’s also going through some strength and conditioning programs with his trainer, Bobby Stoupe.

Their preparations will intensify as organized offseason team activities start. After the voluntary workouts, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will undergo their annual training camp to finalize their 53-man roster for Week 1.