Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi responds after trolls take aim at Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' 14-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders is the stuff of legend - for all the wrong reasons. And there is much video proof of it.

The MVP quarterback yelling at his linemen? Tight end Travis Kelce throwing his helmet at a cooler? Or what about the visitors scoring consecutive defensive touchdowns within just seven seconds? All justifiable.

However, it has gotten to the point that fans are blaming his wife, Brittany (as well as pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating Kelce), for the loss. So Mahomes' mother, Randi, responded by reposting a Tweet from one of the more sympathetic ones:

Analyst warns against counting out Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after 14-20 loss vs. Raiders

Not all is lost for the Kansas City Chiefs, however. With the Denver Broncos losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday, they still have a healthy lead in the AFC West.

Yahoo's Frank Schwab is among one of those who think so. In his latest power rankings, he said he understood why they are being dismissed as a potential fallen dynasty - a lack of offensive authoritativeness:

"They got just 14 points against an average at best Raiders defense. When Mahomes needed to bring the Chiefs back, he couldn't. That's because his receivers aren't very good, aside from perhaps (rookie) Rashee Rice.

"Even (Travis) Kelce is looking less dominant at age 34. He has gone eight games without reaching 100 yards and five straight without a touchdown... It's simply not a great Chiefs team."

Still, Schwab also opined that the Chiefs' issues were not exclusively theirs, and they still had something to lean back on in case Patrick Mahomes and company faltered:

"If you've made it to Christmas and you still have the same offensive issues you did in September, they're not getting fixed. But the Chiefs have a top-10 defense, which held the Raiders to 205 yards and zero offensive touchdowns on Monday."

And if anyone is still doubting Mahomes and Andy Reid, they are still arguably at the top of their game:

"No offense to John Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan or anyone else; also to Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or anyone else; but that combo gives anyone a shot at a deep playoff run no matter the record."

Next for the team are the Cincinnati Bengals.

