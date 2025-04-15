Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, used her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to tease an upcoming “secret project.” The post featured Randi in a white high-neck top, orange blazer and black formal pants. She captioned the image:

“My secret project is almost out! Can you guess what’s coming? I’m announcing it soon but I want to hear your guesses!”

A follow-up Instagram poll prompted her followers to guess what she might be launching.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi teases "secret project" as she keeps fans guessing on upcoming launch

This teaser marks the second time Randi has referenced the project publicly. On Mar. 11, she posted similar photos on IG from a shoot in Dallas, writing:

“Something special is in the works!❤️ I was in Dallas recently filming for a project I can’t wait to share with y’all.”

In the caption, she hinted at content aimed at “sports parents.”

In those photos, Mahomes’ mom was pictured alongside parenting coach and motivational speaker Kirsten Jones and psychologist and author Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo. The set included staged indoor filming and a brief outdoor video segment, suggesting a professionally-produced project.

Randi Mahomes maintains a presence in the public eye through both family-related content and her own ventures. She retired from her 20-year role as an event planner at Hollytree Country Club. She operates a website called QB Producer, where she shares personal stories, photos, branded merchandise and custom videos.

Outside professional work, Randi is involved in philanthropic efforts, particularly with Variety KC, a charity supporting children with disabilities. She also has two other children, daughter Mia Randall and stepson Jackson Mahomes.

Randi Mahomes to host QB challenge and deliver parenting talk during NFL Draft week in Green Bay

Randi Mahomes will take part in two scheduled events in Green Bay during the NFL Draft week. Per league sources, she is set to appear on Apr. 23 at Field Fest, a family-friendly event at Historic City Stadium, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There, she will host the QB Challenge — an interactive activity where parents and children team up for football-themed competitions.

On Apr. 24, she will speak at the Ferguson Family YMCA from 5 to 6 p.m. in a session titled “Raising Athletes: Real Talk for Sports Parents with Randi Mahomes.” She will reportedly share insights on supporting children in competitive sports. Registration is required, with limited spots available.

Additionally, Randi Mahomes will use the platform to unveil a new national initiative aimed at supporting parents of young athletes. Her visit is part of a joint partnership between the City of Green Bay and the Greater Green Bay YMCA.

