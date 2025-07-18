Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, stole the limelight at the 2025 ESPYs. She attended the award show with her daughter, Mia, and impressed fans in a glamorous, shiny dress.On Thursday, she shared a picture on Instagram Story of her dress, styled by Dimitry Loiseau, from the red carpet of the award show. Randi tagged the brands and her stylist.Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi turns head at ESPYs 2025 in Gen-Z inspired asymmetrical one-shoulder gown/@randimahomesRandi Mahomes wore a Fouy Chov's one-shoulder draped metallic interlock carwash gown. She paired the light-shaded, asymmetric dress with silver sandals and minimal jewelry.She wore two diamond rings designed by Jacquie Anderson. One ring was an 18k white gold and pavé diamond streaming ring, while another was a rose-cut diamond ring.Patrick Mahomes' mother shared a reel on Instagram, giving a closer look at her ESPY outing. She wrote:&quot;Still smiling after an unforgettable night at the 2025 ESPYS! 🏆 Thank you to my incredible team who helped bring this look to life ✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe clip featured her twirling on the red carpet and also her interviews. She also danced at the award show.Patrick Mahomes’ mother seeks fans’ help to pick her dress for the ESPY AwardsEarlier this week, in another Instagram post, Patrick Mahomes' mother shared a reel asking fans to pick the dress for her for the ESPY Awards. She shared a trial of four dresses and asked people to vote for them.&quot;Come with me to pick my ESPY awards dress with @dimitryl and @regardstylehouse ! I need your help… Which one’s the one??? Should I wear dress 1, 2, 3, or 4? Vote in the comments below!!,&quot; Randi wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first dress was a silver and black gown with long net sleeves, which she paired with silver heels. The second was the one she wore at the award show. In another trial dress, Randi wore a silver and black dress, while the last one was an off-shoulder, black, shiny dress.Patrick Mahomes' mother opened up about her outfit for the award show by sharing a post on Instagram. She shared three pictures of her red carpet look, including a snap with her daughter, Mia.&quot;The ESPYS never disappoint! I went with dress #2 because I felt confident and fun, and you know I love a dress that has a little movement! 🤍 Thank you @people &amp; @wwd for featuring my red carpet look!,&quot; Randi wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMia Randall wore a white dress for the outfit, which she paired with matching shoes.