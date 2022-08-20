Patrick Mahomes names surprise star performer from Chiefs training camp

All eyes will be on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he navigates the loss of Tyreek Hill this upcoming season. The wide receiver was traded to, and subsequently extended by, the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Mahomes' eyes, however, are on star defensive tackle Chris Jones. The 28-year-old Jones recorded a sack against the Chicago Bears' first-team offense on Saturday. He is gunning for his fourth Pro Bowl honors of his career this season.

Jones' 2021 season saw him record 27 tackles (eight for loss), nine sacks, five passes broken up and a forced fumble.

During a press conference, Mahomes was asked who he thought the Chiefs training camp MVP was. In answering the question, the quarterback was highly complimentary of Jones.

“Chris Jones. I mean, he was dominant. He’s the first one that I think of, and I think it’ll be the same with Chris this year, from what I saw it was the run and the pass."

"I mean, he was down there dominating stuff, making tackles on run game just as much as he was getting to the quarterback and getting around me, affecting how I threw the ball.”

Patrick Mahomes' plan to overcome the loss of Tyreek Hill

Kansas City dropped their preseason opener against Chicago. They scored the first 14 points. However, they let the next 19 go unanswered in a pure display of preseason stakes. Patrick Mahomes gave us a glimpse of what the 2022 season will look like -- throwing six completions at six different receivers.

The $450 million man said as much following the exhibition loss:

"I think it’s going to be a lot like that this year. It’s going to come from everywhere. It’s going to be hard for teams to game plan against. Obviously, Travis [Kelce] is going to probably have a lot of catches. That’s just who he is."

"Other than that, it’s going to come from the whole group, and I think the guys have kind of embraced that and know that, whenever their number does get called, they’re going to play. And if the other guy makes the play, they’re going to be happy for him. That’s what you want on a team and as an offense."

Patrick Mahomes and co. have some further slippage to avoid following two straight years of getting eliminated a round earlier than the prior postseason.

Without Hill it could be tough, but then again, the former NFL MVP has a better shot than most at overcoming such a loss.

