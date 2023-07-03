Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have some new weapons in the 2023 NFL season. One of them is Richie James, who the franchise signed during the free agency period.

The former New York Giants wide receiver will make the transition from a relatively weak passing offense to arguably the best in the entire NFL.

James was interviewed by The Kansas City Star to discuss his arrival at the Chiefs. He discussed the opportunity to play for head coach Andy Reid after coming from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka last year. Kafka formerly served as an assistant coach on Reid's staff.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Richie James had to say:

“It’s very similar offenses. And you got the smartest and the greatest head coach you can possibly ask for.”

Despite not playing for Andy Reid yet, James had high praise for his new head coach. He's also excited for the opportunity to play with Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best current quarterback in the entire NFL.

Embracing opportunities is a focus for Richie James:

“Just taking advantage of the opportunity that’s been given to me over the years. Obviously, a seventh-round draft pick, so you don’t get too many opportunities. You just take advantage of them.”

James will also reunite with a former Giants teammate in Kansas City, wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The Chiefs acquired Toney via trade with the Giants last year. Kansas has a deep group of capable wide receivers, giving Patrick Mahomes many options in the passing game.

James was asked about his potential role with the Chiefs this year, considering their depth:

“Wherever they put me at. I’m just here to contribute to whatever they want me to do.”

It makes sense that James is willing to trust the role that Andy Reid assigns him with the Chiefs. They have been the most dominant offensive team in the NFL since Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' incredible offensive production

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes

Ever since Andy Reid replaced Alex Smith with Patrick Mahomes in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the most consistently dominant offense in the entire NFL.

The Chiefs have ranked inside the top six in points scored, yards gained, and point differential in all five of Mahomes' seasons as a starter. This includes leading the NFL in points twice, as well as leading in yards three times.

The partnership between Mahomes and Reid has proven to be an ideal match. It has also produced incredible results. The Chiefs have won the AFC West division in all five of their years together so far, while also winning two Super Bowl rings in three appearances.

Poll : 0 votes