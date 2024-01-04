Patrick Mahomes’ old tweet on ‘rated-R’ movies getting resurfaced has fans clowning Chiefs QB: “Get this thug out of the league”

Patrick Mahomes has risen to stardom a long time ago, which means that every aspect of his life will be scrutinized, whether that is his NFL plays, what he does off the field or even old tweets, because NFL fans are trolls of the highest order.

With the Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for a new playoff push after the sixth straight division title since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter quarterback, NFL fans found an old tweet from the superstar quarterback where he seems to be excited to be able to watch R-rated movies after turning 17:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mahomes, who turned 28 in September, has already broken many NFL records and become a legend of the game. Since he took over from Alex Smith in the Chiefs, he has led the team to two Super Bowl victories and another appearance in 2020, where he lost to Tom Brady.

This season, however, his level has dropped massively when compared to some of his previous seasons. It's still enough to lead the Chiefs to the top of the AFC West - however, Patrick Mahomes has only one benchmark that he's compared to: himself.

Patrick Mahomes' 2023 season: What is happening with the Chiefs quarterback?

The lack of consistency coming from the Chiefs quarterback has been astonishing. We're used to Mahomes going to great lengths to carry his team, but recently, his level dropped massively.

He's missing open receivers, not making the correct progressions in passing plays, and not making the correct decisions about where to go with the ball. Sure, the lack of weapons hurts his overall production, but he's also to blame.

Travis Kelce: The lone great receiving weapon for Patrick Mahomes in 2023

This has been a disappointing season for whoever thought the Chiefs could survive with such a young receiving group and Patrick Mahomes under center. It's clear that the plan has failed, but even worse, they ran out of time to fix this mess outside the building with the trade deadline.

The only player who has been really good as a receiver is not even a wide receiver. Travis Kelce leads the team with 984 yards and five touchdowns, but the best wide receiver, Rashee Rice, has just 938 yards and seven touchdowns. This isn't nearly good enough for a team that's a Super Bowl contender with Mahomes under center.