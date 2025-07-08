Patrick Mahomes opens up on conflict supporting Cooper Flagg and Mavs without Luka Doncic

Patrick Mahomes is an outspoken supporter of both the Dallas Mavericks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Texas native Mahomes has even built a strong connection with former Mavericks star Luka Doncic over the past few years.

However, during the past NBA season, Doncic was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in what has been labeled as one of the biggest trades in sports history.

Despite the disappointing trade for many Mavericks fans, the Dallas franchise were able to get the No. 1 overall pick this year and select superstar college basketball player Cooper Flagg.

While appearing on the 'Up And Adams Show' on July 8, Mahomes made clear that he was also a Duke basketball fan and had enjoyed watching Flagg perform last year for the Blue Devils.

"So I'm like, a very low key Duke fan as well. I was growing up, JJ Redick, Sheldon Richardson, you know, like all the, all the guys I Sheldon Williams, all the guys that were just like my childhood. But obviously I'm a Texas Tech fan now, and so I watched Cooper Flagg last year, great player, and I was extremely excited for him to come to the Mavs...

Mahomes then continued by highlighting how both the Mavericks and Flagg will need to keep working hard to ensure they can fill the gap left by Doncic.

"We're gonna have to do a lot of work. He's going to continue to have to get better and better. And I still love my guy, Luka [Doncic], no matter what, so I'll be rooting for him as well. But my man's got a chance. Man, we got some we got some hope again in Dallas." Mahomes said.

What can Cooper Flagg bring to the Dallas Mavericks?

Flagg is a 6' 9", 205 lbs forward who many expect will be a superstar in the NBA for years to come. During the 2024-25 college basketball campaign, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 30.6 minutes played for Duke.

According to Bet365, Flagg is the clear favorite to win the 2025/26 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, with leading odds of -190. Utah Jazz Ace Bailey has the next best odds at +1000.

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds - Bet365

