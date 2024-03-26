Patrick Mahomes opens up on pricing, affordability at 1587 Prime Steakhouse with Travis Kelce

While Patrick Mahomes is having great success on the football field, he has extended his good fortune through business investments. In addition to investing in sports teams, he is part of the ownership group that will establish Whataburger locations in Kansas and Missouri.

He and Travis Kelce will open the 1587 Prime Steakhouse in Kansas City to expand his business portfolio. However, steak is often associated with fine dining, leading to expensive price tags.

That’s why, in a video shared by FOX 4 Kansas City last March 22, a reporter asked the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player:

“You have a $15 menu, right?”

The Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback responded:

“I’m sure there will be some things on there that will be $15. All honesty though, we thought about that and we don’t want to make it too upscale, too high-priced, that not everybody can go.”

There’s no definite date for the steakhouse’s opening yet. However, Mahomes and Kelce announced about 1587 Prime in mid-March, and it’s expected to open in time for the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will partner with Noble 33 on this restaurant venture. Noble 33 was founded by Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman, whose portfolio includes New York City’s Meduza Mediterrania and Las Vegas’ Toca Madera.

The steakhouse will open at the Loews Hotel on Wyandotte Street in Kansas City. 1587 Prime will have two floors and nearly 10,000 square feet of combined space, featuring private dining rooms and several dining tables.

Aside from bringing quality food and service to Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes wanted the steakhouse to be where people converge.

“Me and Travis have been working on that for a while. We’re always together. We’re always at these restaurants, and we have a love for bringing people together. We’re going to do whatever we can to continue to bring people together and what better place than Kansas City.”

The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback knows that keeping their price point affordable will help them attain that goal. As he shared with FOX 4 KC:

“We’re gonna make it a place where hopefully Kansas City can call it home and that everybody can be there and really enjoy it.”

Patrick Mahomes’ business investments

Since sports are close to his heart, Mahomes has a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City. He also invested with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in the Kansas City Current, which opened its 11,500-seater soccer-specific stadium.

Patrick Mahomes co-invested with Travis Kelce in the Alpine Formula 1 team. Mahomes also has an ownership stake in the Miami Pickleball Club.