Patrick Mahomes' personal trainer praying for Bengals' downfall with major Tee Higgins decision looming

Patrick Mahomes' trainer Bobby Stroupe hasn't been one to hide his dislike for the Cincinnati Bengals, and now a Tee Higgins decision has him watching intently.

Ever since Joe Burrow and Mahomes have been duking it out in the postseason, the rivalry between the two AFC powerhouses has gotten bigger with each passing year.

With both the Chiefs and Bengals having down years by their lofty expectations, one situation for Cincinnati is being watched closely by Stoupe - the contract situation with Tee Higgins.

Stroupe watching Bengals' Tee Higgins decision intently

Higgins is in the final year of his contract and the Bengals have a decision to make as fellow receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase are in line for extensions as well.

For Stroupe, he was engaged in a back-and-forth with Joe Goodberry on Twitter and had a sneaky dig at the Bengals in hope that they too find themselves in a situation like the Chiefs this year who have receiver troubles.

Exactly what the Bengals do will make for interesting viewing, but Chase will likely get an extension, so it is just a matter of Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd and who will get an extension and who will be walking out the door.

Tee Higgins's contract situation sticky for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals do have an interesting decision to make and looking at the stats of Higgins and Boyd, it seems that there is a clear winner as to who the Bengals should sign.

For Higgins, he is only in his fourth year in the league and has back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons in 2021 and '22. He also has 656 yards and five touchdowns from 42 receptions this season.

Now let's look at Boyd.

He is older than Higgins (this is his eighth year) and he has two 1,000-yard seasons, but they were back in 2018 and '19. So he hasn't surpassed that total since.

This season, Boyd has 66 receptions for 663 yards and two touchdowns, so comparing him and Higgins, it's nearly identical aside from Higgins' five touchdowns.

So it seems a fairly easy decision for Cincinnati in terms of who they extend and who they let walk and Bobby Stroupe is hoping that it will be the Bengals' downfall.