Patrick Mahomes pinpoints turning point where he ditched baseball dream for eventual $450,000,000 NFL career

Patrick Mahomes had to make an important decision in his life as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback needed to pick between baseball and football.

Mahomes was a dual-sport player and was selected in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers out of high school but opted not to sign. Instead, Mahomes wanted to focus on his football career and went to Texas Tech.

Mahomes said baseball was his first love, due to his father being an MLB player. Heading into college, Mahomes said the plan was to play football and baseball and re-enter the MLB Draft at the end of his college career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, during his collegiate career, then Texas Tech football coach Kliff Kingsbury saw playing both sports was wearing on Mahomes. Kingsbury told Mahomes if he solely focused on football he would be a first-round draft pick.

“I was like, ‘Let’s do it,’” Mahomes said to Time Magazine. “‘I want to see where this takes me.’”

After playing two seasons of football, and not baseball, Mahomes threw for over 10,000 yards combined and 77 touchdown passes and was drafted in the first round by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Before quitting baseball, Mahomes made one freshman appearance for Texas Tech. However, the appearance did not go well, according to the QB, as he threw 15 pitches before being taken off.

“I came into the game, I walked the first guy, I believe,” Mahomes said, via CNN. "I hit the second guy, gave him a double and they scored a run and then I got taken out of the game. I think I have an infinity ERA, which isn’t probably a good one. That’s not something I’m not very proud to have on my record.”

Patrick Mahomes went on to finish his collegiate career throwing for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

He signed a 10-year, $450 million extension during the 2020 offseason

Patrick Mahomes Looking For three-peat

By deciding to remain with football, Patrick Mahomes has become the top quarterback in the NFL.

Mahomes has helped the Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins, including winning back-to-back wins in 2023 and 2024, as he looks to lead Kansas City to the first-ever three-peat.

In his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 28,424 yards, 219 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

The Chiefs QB is a three-time Super Bowl champion while also being a two-time NFL MVP. At age 28, Mahomes still has plenty of football left in him and can continue to build on his Hall of Fame career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback