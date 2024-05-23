Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

Shortly after winning his third Super Bowl, Mahomes made an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw in Kansas City on April 29. Mahomes, who partnered up with WWE star Logan Paul, assisted Paul in his bout that night by giving him his Super Bowl rings to use in his wrestling match.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Mahomes spoke to host Pat McAfee and opened up about his one regret from his surprise appearance:

"The WWE thing was awesome. That thing was sweet. I wish I actually got in the ring man. I got to show off my skills a little bit."

Patrick Mahomes says he will never do a roast like Tom Brady did

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the same episode of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee discussed Mahomes potentially being a candidate in the future for a 'roast.'

The young star quarterback quickly shut down the opportunity if it ever came his way. He doesn't seem open to being made fun of by many people for an entire night.

"I will definitely be staying away from a roast," Mahomes told McAfee. "They asked me to go to it, and I was like, man, I can't even believe that this is happening. There was some funny moments in there, I will give that. The comedians did a good job, but, roast, I mean there's no rules."

"You have to go out there and sit and listen to everybody talk trash about you so I will stay away from that throughout my lifetime. They might be able to get Travis."

McAfee asked Mahomes this question because former NFL quarterback Tom Brady was the latest victim of a roast.

Netflix premiered a special titled "The Greatest Roast of All-Time," where Brady got roasted for a few hours by several people.

Although it turned out to be a great episode and roast, Brady said shortly after the roast he regretted being roasted. He said some jokes affected his family and children.

It seems like Mahomes learned from Brady's experience, and it was enough to keep him away from being the target of a roast.

