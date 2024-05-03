Brittany Mahomes started dating the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before his playing days in the NFL and married in 2022. The couple is one of the most popular pairs in the community.

During his recent podcast interview with Jake Paul (and Speed), Mahomes spoke about his wife, crediting her for sticking by him and managing the household.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Mahomes said. “Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife."

Mahomes also spoke about their marriage.

“She dealt with me in high school and college – those years where I’m just a young kid," Mahomes said. "She made me better and I knew that was going ‘the one’ for a long time. And I probably made her wait too long to get married. But we got married, have two beautiful kids now and she’s the one who runs the household. And I’m not afraid to admit it.”

Brittany shared Mahomes' quotes on Instagram.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

Patrick Mahomes spilled his secret 'sauce' to a long-term relationship

During another segment of Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast, Mahomes talked about his secret to a long-lasting relationship. Together for 12 years, both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have often spoken about their bond.

Paul asked him about his secret 'sauce,' urging the Kansas City Chiefs star to dish out some advice.

"I think what helps me is, she’s my best friend, so it's my best friend like legit we have the same interests, she loves sports, she's into it, y'all can see her on the sidelines, she's into the games and I think you guys [have] got to realize sometimes you're going to be wrong even when you're not wrong," Mahomes said.

This year, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.