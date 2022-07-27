Patrick Mahomes pressures teams to pay their quarterbacks top dollar

Patrick Mahomes isn't holding a grudge against all the quarterbacks about to get bigger paydays than he received for his rookie-scale extension two years ago.

He is advocating for them instead. Mahomes, while speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, said that it's good for all players to see the salary cap continue to climb and for salaries to rise simultaneously:

"It's awesome for not not only the quarterback market, but for just a market of players in general, you want the salary cap to keep going up for players to keep getting more and more money. Because the next guy is the top third guy, any of these top tier quarterbacks, they make such a difference on NFL football teams that it's going to get passed up."

Mahomes added that he was confident that when players like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson "come around," they would continue to set the bar higher:

"And I mean, if you look at guys assigned last year to this year, they got passed up and I'm sure when Burrow, Herbert, and Russell and all these guys come around, they'll keep setting the bar even higher. When I saw my deal. I knew I was gonna be pretty set for life, regardless of what the market kind of happens. But you just keep playing."

Bengals owner Mike Brown is a fan of Patrick Mahomes' comments

As his franchise faces the prospect of handing over a financial windfall to quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown said that Patrick Mahomes had a good way of looking at receiving life-changing money:

“I sort of like how Mahomes said he doesn’t care about what those guys are getting. He’s set for life with what he’s got. And why isn’t that a good way to look at it, I’m thinking?”

It's an interesting move to make that stance known as a billionaire owner of an NFL franchise, but you can't knock Brown for being anything but honest about what he wants his own quarterback to do.

Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million after being traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns.

On the other hand, Kyler Murray signed his five-year extension for $230.5 million, including $103.3 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The two deals appear to be the basis for what Burrow will receive on his next contract, though Bengals ownership would like him to be happy to receive life-changing money.

