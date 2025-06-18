Patrick Mahomes reacts as iconic KC Wolf mascot Dan Meers announces retirement after 35 legendary years

The Kansas City Chiefs have some big shoes to fill in the mascot department heading into next season. On Tuesday, the club announced that Dan Meers, known by fans as KC Wolf, was retiring after 35 years as the team mascot. The announcement came on National Mascot Day.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meers, the original mascot of the team, apparently made quite an impact not just with fans but also with players. KC’s superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, quote-tweeted the Chiefs' post with a goat emoji on Tuesday, believing KC Wolf is the greatest mascot of all time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meers joined the Chiefs organization in 1990 after the character KC Wolf was introduced by the club the year before.

He appeared in 307 regular-season and postseason games with the team during his lengthy career, and 375 overall. That includes all five Super Bowls that the Chiefs have featured in with Mahomes behind center and Andy Reid as the head coach.

“Dan Meers has been the heart and soul behind KC Wolf for 35 years,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Since joining the organization in 1990, Dan helped establish KC Wolf not only as a source of energy and enthusiasm on gamedays, but as a symbol of pride and passion for all of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Meers is a native of Missouri who began his mascot career in college, spending four years as Truman the Tiger at the University of Missouri. He was the St. Louis Cardinals' mascot in the MLB before joining the Chiefs.

Dan Meers deserves a place in the Hall of Fame

For somebody who has never played a single down in professional football, Dan Meers is considered an icon for this franchise. Arrowhead Addict writer Lyle Graversen wrote a column on Tuesday suggesting Meers deserves a place in the club’s Hall of Fame.

“Meers made games more enjoyable for Chiefs fans of all ages,” Graversen said.

In addition to pumping the crowd up at games, Meers wrote two books, “Wolves can’t Fly,” which chronicles an accident he suffered in 2013 while rehearsing a bungee/zip line stunt and “Mascot on a Mission.”

“To say I'm a blessed man is an understatement," Meers said in a statement. "For the past 35 years, I've had my dream job. I've worked for the team I love, in the city I love, with the people I love.

“After all these years I certainly hope Chiefs Kingdom knows just how much I love and appreciate them. I have memories and stories that will last me a lifetime.”

In 2006, Meers was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame, becoming the first NFL mascot to earn that honour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.