Patrick Mahomes reacts as iconic KC Wolf mascot Dan Meers announces retirement after 35 legendary years

The Kansas City Chiefs have some big shoes to fill in the mascot department heading into next season. On Tuesday, the club announced that Dan Meers, known by fans as KC Wolf, was retiring after 35 years as the team mascot. The announcement came on National Mascot Day.
Meers, the original mascot of the team, apparently made quite an impact not just with fans but also with players. KC’s superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, quote-tweeted the Chiefs' post with a goat emoji on Tuesday, believing KC Wolf is the greatest mascot of all time.
Meers joined the Chiefs organization in 1990 after the character KC Wolf was introduced by the club the year before.
He appeared in 307 regular-season and postseason games with the team during his lengthy career, and 375 overall. That includes all five Super Bowls that the Chiefs have featured in with Mahomes behind center and Andy Reid as the head coach.
“Dan Meers has been the heart and soul behind KC Wolf for 35 years,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Since joining the organization in 1990, Dan helped establish KC Wolf not only as a source of energy and enthusiasm on gamedays, but as a symbol of pride and passion for all of Chiefs Kingdom.”
Meers is a native of Missouri who began his mascot career in college, spending four years as Truman the Tiger at the University of Missouri. He was the St. Louis Cardinals' mascot in the MLB before joining the Chiefs.
Dan Meers deserves a place in the Hall of Fame
For somebody who has never played a single down in professional football, Dan Meers is considered an icon for this franchise. Arrowhead Addict writer Lyle Graversen wrote a column on Tuesday suggesting Meers deserves a place in the club’s Hall of Fame.
“Meers made games more enjoyable for Chiefs fans of all ages,” Graversen said.
In addition to pumping the crowd up at games, Meers wrote two books, “Wolves can’t Fly,” which chronicles an accident he suffered in 2013 while rehearsing a bungee/zip line stunt and “Mascot on a Mission.”
“To say I'm a blessed man is an understatement," Meers said in a statement. "For the past 35 years, I've had my dream job. I've worked for the team I love, in the city I love, with the people I love.
“After all these years I certainly hope Chiefs Kingdom knows just how much I love and appreciate them. I have memories and stories that will last me a lifetime.”
In 2006, Meers was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame, becoming the first NFL mascot to earn that honour.
